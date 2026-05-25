Gymkhana Club, symbol of India’s elite for 113 years – now battling for existence

The Delhi Gymkhana Club that has, for over a century, been the symbol of the powerful and the elite in the nation, has now been forced to move court against an eviction notice.

The reason?

The government feels it is necessary to ensure the security of the high-security establishments in Lutyens Delhi.

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Delhi Gymkhana Club has now moved the Delhi High Court against the directive to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens Delhi by June 5. The plea has been filed by club member Vijay Khurana.

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Established on July 3, 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, the institution primarily served British civil servants and military officials during the colonial period. After Independence in 1947, the word ‘Imperial’ was dropped from its name, while most of the club's existing structures were built in the 1930s.

The Land and Development Office (L&DO) directed the club to vacate and hand over its premises at 2, Safdarjung Road on May 22. It invoked Clause 4 of the original lease deed that allowed the government to resume possession if the land is required for a "public purpose".

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What, then, is the public purpose?

As per the government, the land which is located near the Prime Minister's residence in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi is required for strengthening and securing defence infrastructure, governance-related facilities and other vital public security purposes. "Upon such re-entry, the entire plot of land measuring 27.3 acres, along with all buildings, standing erections, structures, lawns, and fittings thereon, shall vest absolutely in the Lessor, i.e., the President of India, through the Land & Development Office,” stated the notice, as per Bar and Bench.

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So, what now?

The General Committee of the club held an emergency review meeting and decided to seek urgent clarification from the government on several issues. The committee resolved to immediately write to the L&DO seeking clarity on multiple concerns.

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The committee asked the L&DO/Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs if they considered allocating an appropriately located alternative plot to Gymkhana Club, and whether they would consider this at all.

It also asked them to consider that the club invested large sums of money improving and enhancing the infrastructure and facilities for the benefit of the members. Any relocation would entail rebuilding facilities and infrastructure at high costs.

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The Gymkhana Club also urged the government to reconsider keeping in mind the future of all permanent and other employees and staff of the club.

The club also said that the committee had sought an urgent meeting with officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to discuss the matter.

