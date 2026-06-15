Before meeting Donald Trump, PM Modi visits Slovakia. Here's what's on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bratislava on Monday for a landmark visit to Slovakia, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Central European nation since its independence in 1993. The two-day visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, automobile manufacturing, and railway infrastructure.

Advertisement

Soon after reaching the Slovak capital, Modi described the trip as an opportunity to deepen relations between the two countries and explore new areas of collaboration. In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister said he was looking forward to productive discussions with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Reached Bratislava.



This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation.



Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico.@PellegriniP_@RobertFicoSVK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026

DON'T MISS: PM Modi to meet Trump at G7 on June 17; first face-to-face talks since February

The Indian Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanr and received a traditional bread-and-salt welcome, a symbol of hospitality, respect and goodwill in Slovakia. His visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to India-Slovakia relations at a time when both countries are seeking to diversify economic partnerships and deepen cooperation in high-growth sectors.

Advertisement

During his stay in Bratislava, Modi is scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico. The talks are expected to focus on boosting economic engagement, expanding business partnerships, enhancing technological cooperation, and identifying new investment opportunities between India and Slovakia. Officials from both sides are also expected to discuss cooperation in manufacturing, transportation infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

ALSO READ: ‘Now complete’: US-Iran set to sign peace deal on Friday, Strait of Hormuz to open

The visit carries significant diplomatic importance as it follows a series of high-level exchanges between the two countries. President Droupadi Murmu visited Slovakia in April 2025, while Slovak President Peter Pellegrini travelled to India earlier this year to participate in the AI Impact Summit. Modi’s visit is a continuation of efforts to elevate bilateral engagement and expand India’s outreach in Central Europe.

Advertisement

Apart from bilateral ties, the leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and global developments, including economic security, geopolitical challenges, and cooperation within multilateral forums. The discussion is likely to reinforce shared commitments to democratic values, economic growth, and sustainable development.