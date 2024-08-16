Bengal governor likens Mamata to 'Jekyll and Mr Hyde' over her contradictory stance on Kolkata rape case

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose launched a sharp jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, likening her behaviour to that of "Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde" in the wake of widespread public outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government-run hospital in Kolkata.

In an exclusive interview with India Today TV on Friday, the Governor highlighted what he described as a "complete police failure," pointing to a sluggish investigation into the tragic incident, which has sparked national protests and raised alarms about safety in the region.

"The Chief Minister saying hang the person and then continue the trial sounds like a Roman emperor's voice. The Chief Minister is behaving like Jekyll and Mr Hyde and people know who is what," Bose said.

Bose emphasised his ongoing dissatisfaction with the police response, claiming that he had previously communicated his concerns to Banerjee. "I have written a detailed letter to the Chief Minister post-incident, outlining necessary actions and requesting a report under Article 167 of the Constitution. Over the past five years, I have sent her 30 such letters, and the lack of response is unconstitutional," he asserted.

When questioned about the opposition's push for President's Rule in the state, the Governor affirmed, “The Constitution of India is robust enough to handle any situation. I am closely monitoring developments and will submit a comprehensive report to the Government of India when necessary.”

As public anger mounts, especially following the horrific incident that occurred on August 9, Bose acknowledged the ongoing demand for justice. He affirmed that the matter was before the High Court and reassured citizens that justice would eventually prevail.

"There has been a clear failure by police in this case. Citizens are left questioning who protects them," he remarked, dissatisfied with the investigation’s pace.

In a show of solidarity, resident doctors have initiated an indefinite strike in protest against the crime, aligning with a nationwide movement demanding justice for the victim. Tensions escalated last night as parts of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were vandalised during midnight protests led by women across West Bengal, condemning the grievous incident that has left the community reeling.