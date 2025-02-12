'Bengal still on 6th Pay Commission': Amit Malviya slams Mamata's 4% DA hike, calls it 'complete sham'

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent four per cent dearness allowance (DA) hike for state government employees, calling it a "complete sham." Malviya criticised the state government for lagging behind on pay reforms and promised a sweeping overhaul if the BJP wins the next election.

"Mamata Banerjee’s decision to announce a meager 4% DA increase for state employees is a complete sham," Malviya said. "The West Bengal government is still following the 6th Pay Commission (implemented in 2019, despite being approved in 2008 and applied retrospectively from 2006), while the rest of India is on the 7th Pay Commission (2016–17). The Central Government has even announced the 8th Pay Commission (2026–27). This effectively denies West Bengal government employees their rightful dues."

In a clear political message, Malviya added, "This is Mamata Banerjee’s last budget. Next year, after winning the elections, the BJP will present a full budget and address these anomalies. It is time for change in West Bengal, just as in Odisha and Delhi."

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced the DA hike on Wednesday, stating that the increase would come into effect from April 1, 2025, raising the total DA for state employees to 18%. The move is seen as an effort to address rising inflation and ongoing concerns raised by agitating government employees demanding fair compensation. "With this four per cent increase in DA, we are reaffirming our commitment to the welfare of our employees," Bhattacharya said.

Presenting a ₹3.89-lakh crore budget for 2025–26, Bhattacharya highlighted the state government’s focus on social welfare and infrastructure development. Among the key initiatives, ₹1,500 crore has been allocated for improving rural roads to boost connectivity and economic activity in remote areas. Under the 'Banglar Bari' project, the state aims to construct 16 lakh new houses, with a budget allocation of ₹9,600 crore for the upcoming financial year.

The DA hike and the accompanying budget measures come ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, setting the stage for a heated political battle. While the state government touts its efforts to improve employee welfare and rural infrastructure, the BJP has made it clear that addressing the pay anomalies and ensuring accountability will be central to its campaign.