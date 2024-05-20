'Bengal's population is decreasing...': PM Modi accuses TMC of settling infiltrators in border areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, saying it was calling infiltrators and settling them in the border areas. "These people (TMC) are calling infiltrators and settling them. The population of people from Bengal is decreasing in the border areas. Infiltrators come here and occupy the land of our Dalits, backward and tribal people. TMC-Congress together want to make the occupation of infiltrators legal," he said while addressing a public meeting in Jhargram, West Bengal.

"The people of Bengal are in danger from TMC, the identity of Bengal is also in danger. Today the whole country is worried about Bengal. Violence occurs every day in Bengal, and BJP workers are killed," the BJP's top leader said. He said the TMC was pushing Bengal back and destroying everything including industries and infrastructure. "Your vote will serve as a strong answer to the misdeeds of TMC."

Referring to corruption in the state, PM Modi said the ruling TMC has put up a rate card for every job in Bengal - "Pay money, get a job." "On one hand, there is Modi's report card government at the Centre, on the other hand, there is TMC's rate card government in Bengal. TMC has put up a rate card for every job in Bengal. Pay money...get a job! The INDI Alliance is being badly defeated in the ongoing elections. It will get 'eliminated' on June 4. The countdown for the disintegration of the INDI Alliance has begun," he said.

On Sunday, PM Modi said the infiltrators were "disturbing" the demography of West Bengal. "Infiltrators, who are the vote bank of the TMC, are a threat to the state as in many areas the Hindus have become lesser in number," he said in a rally. "In Bengal, TMC is synonymous with terrorism, corruption, appeasement, and nepotism. To appease its vote bank, the TMC is insulting the faith Hindus. The entire country is angry due to the recent derogatory statement made by the CM of West Bengal."

The Prime Minister said that the appeasement of the TMC has disturbed the demography of Bengal. "The infiltration has disturbed the demography of the state. The TMC calls the people from other states 'outsiders'. However, it embraces infiltrators...in many parts, the Hindus have become a minority.” Modi also alleged, “Infiltrators are capturing the land of Dalits and the underprivileged. Our daughters and sisters are not safe anymore."

Voting for 7 Lok Sabha seats was held today. In the sixth phase, 8 seats will go to polls on May 25. Seats that are going to polls in the sixth phase are Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur.