'One more attack is needed to destroy TMC's...': PM Modi's appeal to voters in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while targeting TMC in West Bengal, on Sunday said BJP has already destroyed a lot for Mamata Banerjee led party and one more deadly attack is needed to ruin its power in Bengal.

"BJP storm has started destroying the forts of terror of TMC, that is why TMC people in Bengal are more panicked, now just one more attack is needed on 25th May. It will not take long for the fort of terror and corruption of TMC to fall in Bengal again," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Medinipur.

He further said that TMC only means violence, corruption, appeasement and dynasty politics.

Additionally, PM Modi also criticised the party by saying that TMC has not spared even the children of the state in its hunger for money.

"TMC has not even spared your children in its hunger for money. Here the 'teacher recruitment scam' has put the future of the youth as well as the coming generations at stake. Poor parents sold their houses and lands, took loans and bribed their (TMC) ministers. Today all those youth are on the streets," he said.

"What was their fault after all? I guarantee you all, they have got your houses sold, Modi is going to get the bungalows of the corrupt TMC people, their cars, everything sold," he added.

Modi further took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that she has got nothing to do with any of her nephews.

"Modi does not have to do anything for himself. Neither do I have to do anything for any of my nephews nor do I have to leave anything for any brother. I have to work for the people living in the forests of Bankura. I have to leave a developed India as a legacy for the children of poor, Dalit and tribals, so I have come to seek your blessings for the third time," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Senior TMC leader Amit Mitra alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises on various issues have not been fulfilled. He claimed that 83 percent of unemployed individuals in the country are young people.