Bengaluru cafe blast: Co-founder and CEO Raghavendra Rao says, ‘We’re going to launch on Friday with a good bang’

Bengaluru cafe blast news: Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and CEO of Rameshwaram Cafe said that the popular eatery located in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area will reopen again this Friday. A week before, the cafe witnessed a bomb blast on March 1 wherein ten people were injured.

While talking to news agency ANI, Rao requested the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take stringent action and make sure that such incidents should not happen anywhere in India. “I request the government of Karnataka and India to make sure that this incident should not happen anywhere in India,” he said.

Besides seeking stringent action, he also extended his support towards those injured in the incident. ”I want to convey my strong regards to people who have got hurt. I wanted to say that we are with them, their family. One woman lost her eyes, and we are there with her. We are with our staff, four or five people, who are hurt very badly” he noted.

While inviting customers and authorities, he said, “We need all your blessings to show what is the power of youth and to say we are Indians and we are no less than anybody. We’re going to launch on Friday with a good bang. And we need all of your support…”

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Co-founder & CEO of Rameshwaram Cafe, Raghavendra Rao says, "I want to convey my strong regards to people who have got hurt. I wanted to say that we are with them, their family. One woman lost her eyes, and we are there with her. We are with our… pic.twitter.com/X2PATgPzqd — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

Bengaluru cafe blast case investigation latest

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the blast site and assured victims that the government would cover their medical expenses. He revealed that the suspect, a masked man, was caught on security cameras setting a timer and leaving the cafe.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar suggested a link between this blast and a cooker explosion in Mangaluru in 2022, based on the materials used. Home Minister G Parameshwara said that investigators have gathered some information from CCTV footage and that several teams are investigating the incident.

Four individuals have been detained for questioning in connection with the blast.