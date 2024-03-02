Bengaluru cafe blast: Crime Branch takes four people in custody after suspect captured on CCTV

Four people have been taken into custody for interrogation by the police in connection with the Bengaluru bomb blast case, announced the authorities on Saturday (Mar 2).



Following the low-intensity bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday (Mar 1), where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was employed, ten people sustained injuries. Central Crime Branch officials leading the investigation have been questioning the four individuals detained by the police from Dharwad, Hubballi, and Bengaluru.



Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda has assured that multiple teams are actively pursuing various leads. Recognizing the sensitivity of the case and the associated security concerns, he urged the media to refrain from speculation and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.



In response to the blast in Bengaluru's Brookefield area, a key hub in the Information Technology corridor, the police have heightened security measures across the state. Given the gravity of the incident, a case has been registered by the Bengaluru Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

The CCTV footage from the cafe revealed a masked suspect entering the premises carrying a bag. The individual, also wearing glasses and a cap, left the bag inside the cafe before the explosion occurred. Interestingly, the footage showed the suspect carrying a plate of idlis, adding a peculiar detail to the investigation.



Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar provided further details on the sequence of events, stating that the blast occurred at 1 pm. He mentioned that a young man, approximately 28-30 years old, came to the cafe, bought Rava idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree adjacent to the cafe, and left. The explosion took place about an hour later. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Rameshwaram Cafe on Saturday and assured that the state government would cover all treatment charges for the injured.



“Government will bear all the treatment charges of all the patients. Around 10 people are injured. Three are here in the Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted in Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment," the chief minister said.