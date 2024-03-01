Watch: CCTV footage shows moment when the bomb went off in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe

Hours after nearly 10 people were injured in a bomb blast at Rameshwaram cafe, a popular joint in Bengaluru's Whitefield area, CCTV footage has emerged that captures the moments leading up to the blast.

In the footage, customers can be seen waiting to get a table when the blast rips through a portion of the cafe.

The explosion at the cafe, located in east Bengaluru, occurred around 1 pm during the busy lunch hour.

Videos showed a blaze erupting and smoke engulfing the place within seconds after the blast.

Explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe caught on CCTV camera



(Video source: Police) pic.twitter.com/lhMtK3rsOs — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

A woman sustained over 40 per cent burn injuries in the explosion.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said investigations are on to ascertain the cause and nature of the explosion at the eatery, adding that it was caused by an "improvised explosive device".

He said those involved will be found and strict action will be taken against them. "According to the information I have got, after 12 PM someone placed a bag and went. Investigations are going on, Siddaramaiah said, adding that all the injured persons are out of danger.