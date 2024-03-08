Bengaluru Cafe blast: New video captures suspect roaming around in parking area

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached out to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect involved in the bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe. The agency released a new video featuring the individual carrying a bag, urging citizens to come forward with any information.

The explosion occurred on March 1 at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, resulting in injuries to ten individuals. The suspect, donning a mask and cap, was captured on video placing a bag believed to contain the improvised explosive device (IED) at the cafe.

In the recently released video, the suspect is seen wearing a grey shirt and a mask. The timestamp indicates that the footage was recorded on the same day as the blast, at approximately 9 pm.

There appears to be a change in the suspect's attire in the latest footage, differing from what he was wearing when he left the bag at the cafe.

India Today obtained photos of the suspect traveling on a bus, capturing moments at a bus stand in Tumakuru city in Karnataka on Tuesday. Subsequently, he boarded a bus bound for Gokarna from the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, and later alighted near Bhatakul in West Bengal.

Special rituals were conducted on Friday morning at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area, where a blast injured nine people a week ago. The eatery is scheduled to reopen around 6 PM on Friday, March 8, with the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, and State Home Minister G Parameshwara expected at the event.

The Rameshwaram Cafe announced that it will be open to the public from Saturday, March 9. As a precautionary measure, metal detectors have been installed at the eatery, and an individual has been appointed to monitor all customers and observe any suspicious activity.

