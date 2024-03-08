Bengaluru cafe to re-open after blast with metal detectors and national anthem

The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, where a blast occurred injuring 10 people a week ago, is scheduled to resume operations on March 9. In preparation for the reopening, metal detectors have been installed at the eatery, and two individuals have been appointed to monitor customers and observe any suspicious activity.

Raghavendra, owner of Rameswaram Cafe, said, "Today, the puja functions are ongoing. At 6.30 am, the cafe will open with the singing of the National Anthem."



Precautionary measures have been advised by the police department, leading to the installation of two metal detectors at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. The reopening event is anticipated to have the presence of dignitaries, including ministers, during the evening.

"The police department has recommended precautionary measures; consequently, two metal detectors have been installed," Raghavendra said.



"We've implemented similar safety measures across all our cafes. Two individuals are assigned to monitor customer activities, observing both their belongings and behaviour," he added.

Providing an update on the investigation, Raghavendra expressed confidence in the swift progress and assured that the culprits behind the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru will be apprehended soon.

"The investigation is progressing rapidly, and we are confident that the perpetrators will be apprehended soon," Raghavendra said.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained four imprisoned terror suspects for questioning regarding the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. The move comes after uncovering possible links between the incident and the Islamic State's Ballari module. Following this, on March 4, the Home Ministry decided to transfer the blast case to the anti-terror agency.



In connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken into custody Minaz alias Sulaiman, Syed Sameer, Anas Iqbal Sheikh, and Shaan Rehaman for interrogation.