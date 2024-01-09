Bengaluru CEO attempted suicide after killing 4-year-old son in Goa apartment: Police

The CEO of a Bengaluru-based firm who allegedly killed her four-year-old son in an apartment in Goa attempted suicide by slitting her left wrist, India Today reported on Tuesday. After an initial probe, police said Suchana Seth, the CEO of Mindful AI Lab, changed her mind and left for Bengaluru with her son's body stuffed in a bag in a tourist cab.

Seth was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday after staff at the apartment found red stains in her room and alerted the local police. The police contacted Seth's cab driver and asked him to divert the route to the nearest police station, where the CEO was eventually arrested. The child's body was found upon checking her luggage. "The blood stains that were found on a towel in the service flat were due to the slashing of her wrist," a senior police official told PTI.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur, who hails from West Bengal and has been living in Bengaluru, has been remanded in police custody for six days by a local court in Goa, PTI reported. She allegedly committed the crime to prevent her estranged husband from meeting their son as part of visitation rights. The couple's divorce proceedings are currently underway.

Sources told India Today that Seth was reportedly unhappy after a court order allowed her estranged husband, who hails from Kerala, to meet their son every Sunday. She then planned to kill her son just a day before the scheduled meeting. "This is what she conveyed to our investigators. The motive is yet to be confirmed. We need to review the court order before making further statements," said Nidhin Valson, North Goa's Superintendent of Police.

Police said Seth's husband was not in the country during the crime. Her husband is currently in Jakarta and has been informed about the incident, PTI reported.

(With inputs from Sagay Raj)