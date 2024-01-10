Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth claims she didn't kill her son, says Goa Police

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth has claimed that she did not kill her four-year-old son, the Goa Police told India Today on Wednesday. Seth, the CEO of Mindful AI Lab start-up company, was arrested by the Chitradurga Police on Monday night while she was travelling from North Goa with her son's body stuffed in a bag. She was later produced in a local court in Goa, which sent her to six days of police custody.

On Wednesday, the police said: "She claims that she didn't commit the murder." The police also revealed that the murder appeared to be planned. According to a doctor, the child was smothered by a towel or a pillow.

Seth, a native of West Bengal who settled in Bengaluru, allegedly murdered her son at a service apartment in Goa. She had checked into a service apartment in Candolim-north Goa on Sunday morning with her son and left for Bengaluru on Monday early morning after committing the crime in the room, the police said.

The incident came to light after house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains. "After getting a complaint from hotel staff, we tried to contact the cab driver, who was hired by the hotel on her request to proceed to Bengaluru. When we asked the woman about her son, she said that he is in Margao (in South Goa) at a friend's house and would stay there for some days. But when we verified the address, it was found to be fake. Then we told the cab driver to take her to the nearest police station. Thus she was nabbed," Police said.

India Today on Tuesday reported that Seth, after killing her son, attempted suicide by slitting her left wrist. The police said she changed her mind and left for Bengaluru with her son's body stuffed in a bag in a tourist cab that cost her Rs 30,000.

(with inputs from Sagay Raj)