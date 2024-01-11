Bengaluru CEO told family 4-year-old son's face reminded her of estranged husband: Sources

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, who allegedly killed her four-year-old son, had told her friends and family members that her son resembled her estranged husband and always reminded her of their troubled relationship, India Today reported on Thursday.

Seth, a native of Bengal, was married to Venkat Raman and they were settled in Bangalore. She and her husband were estranged and their divorce proceedings were currently underway.

Seth, 39, was reportedly unhappy with a court order allowing her estranged husband to meet their son every Sunday. Consequently, she allegedly planned to kill her son just a day before the scheduled meeting, sources told India Today.

It was also revealed that Raman had called up Seth and had told her he wanted to meet their son (in accordance with the court order). For the same, Raman had asked her to bring their son to his house in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, Seth turned down her estranged husband's request and instead asked him to meet her at a public place in the city.

To her request, Raman waited for Suchana at a public place for more than two hours, and called her up several times when she did not show up. She also allegedly did not respond to his messages and emails. Subsequently, Raman travelled to Indonesia for work. Later, Suchana visited Goa to ensure her estranged husband did not meet their son.

Suchana, the CEO of a city-based startup 'The Mindful AI Lab', was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday morning while transporting her son's body in a bag, allegedly after killing him in a service apartment in Candolim in north Goa. The child was cremated later in the day at Rajaji Nagar. Raman performed the last rites at Harishchandra Ghat at Rajaji Nagar.

Meanwhile, the Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where Seth allegedly killed the boy, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned murder, an official told news agency PTI.

