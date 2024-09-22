Bengaluru: Roommate bludgeons friend to death after dispute over girl

A 24-year-old man was killed in Bengaluru on Saturday following a fight between two friends, reportedly over a love triangle, police said.

Varun Kotian, from Geddalahalli in Bengaluru, got into a fight with his roommate, Divesh, over a girl they were both in love with, according to the police.

According to the police, Varun Kotian, Divesh, and two friends attended a party in Koramangala on Friday. After returning home around 4:30 am on Saturday, Varun and Divesh got into a heated argument over the girl. The argument quickly escalated, and Kotian tried to flee but fell on the road. Divesh then allegedly killed Kotian by hitting him with a stone.

The police took Kotian to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Divesh was later arrested.