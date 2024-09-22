scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Bengaluru: Roommate bludgeons friend to death after dispute over girl

Feedback

Bengaluru: Roommate bludgeons friend to death after dispute over girl

Varun Kotian, from Geddalahalli in Bengaluru, got into a fight with his roommate, Divesh, over a girl they were both in love with, according to the police.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

A 24-year-old man was killed in Bengaluru on Saturday following a fight between two friends, reportedly over a love triangle, police said.

Varun Kotian, from Geddalahalli in Bengaluru, got into a fight with his roommate, Divesh, over a girl they were both in love with, according to the police.

According to the police, Varun Kotian, Divesh, and two friends attended a party in Koramangala on Friday. After returning home around 4:30 am on Saturday, Varun and Divesh got into a heated argument over the girl. The argument quickly escalated, and Kotian tried to flee but fell on the road. Divesh then allegedly killed Kotian by hitting him with a stone.

The police took Kotian to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Divesh was later arrested.

Published on: Sep 22, 2024, 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement