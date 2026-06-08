Bengaluru study finds children drinking as early as 8. Karnataka issues strict new rules for pubs and bars

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday directed police to issue notices to pubs, breweries, bars, clubs, lounges, restaurants and other liquor-serving establishments, mandating stricter checks to prevent underage entry and drinking.

The move follows a study conducted among 4,093 students in Bengaluru that raised concerns about alcohol and tobacco use among adolescents.

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According to the study, Kharge said, one in three adolescents is at risk of health issues linked to alcohol or tobacco consumption.

About 33% of respondents reported alcohol use, while nearly 18% reported tobacco addiction.

The study also found that the median age for starting alcohol consumption was 17 years, with some cases reported as early as eight years of age.

Calling the findings alarming, Kharge said the issue extends beyond licensing violations. "This is not just a licensing issue. It is a youth safety and public-health issue," he said.

Kharge said all liquor-serving establishments must implement strict age-verification protocols both at entry points and before serving alcohol.

Under the directions issued by the government, customers without valid identification will not be allowed entry.

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Have directed city police officials to issue notices to all pubs, breweries, bars, clubs, lounges, restaurants and liquor-serving establishments to strictly prevent underage entry and underage drinking.



A recent study covering 4,093 students in Bengaluru, has raised serious… — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 8, 2026

Establishments must insist on government-issued age proof, while owners, managers, and licence holders will be held accountable for violations.

"All liquor-serving establishments must implement strict age-verification protocols at entry and before service," Kharge said.

The Home Minister also directed that entry-point CCTV systems remain functional and that footage be preserved.

Police have been asked to coordinate with educational institutions, resident welfare associations, and citizen groups to strengthen enforcement.

Kharge warned that establishments found serving minors would face strict action. "Commercial profit cannot come at the cost of the safety and future of our children," he said.

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Reiterating the state's stance, he added: "Karnataka will follow a zero-tolerance approach against establishments that enable it."

Summing up the government's message, Kharge said: "No ID. No Entry. No underage drinking."