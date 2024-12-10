Bengaluru techie ends life by suicide, leaves 24-page note accusing estranged wife and family of harassment

A 34-year-old software engineer from Uttar Pradesh, working in Bengaluru, died by suicide at his residence in Manjunath Layout. The man, identified as Atul Subhash, left behind a 24-page note accusing his estranged wife and her family of harassment, as revealed by the police.

Subhash, employed at a private firm, detailed his struggles in the note, which consisted of four handwritten pages and 20 typed ones. He began the note with the words, "Justice is Due", and alleged harassment by his wife, her mother, brother, and uncle, attributing his decision to ongoing marital discord. Subhash also "symbolically" mentioned his four-year-old son, describing him as "innocent" but alleging he was being used as a tool to demand maintenance.

In his deeply troubling note, Subash detailed his experiences in a family court in Uttar Pradesh, where he was entangled in legal battles initiated by his wife and her family. He listed some of the allegations and demands made against him, including:

Accusations of murder and unnatural sexual behavior.

A demand for Rs 2 lakh per month as maintenance.

Before ending his life, Subhash carefully organized crucial information, including the location of his death note, vehicle keys, and a list of completed and pending tasks, placing them on top of a cupboard. He also displayed a placard in his home that read, "Justice is due."

Subhash took additional steps to ensure his story reached others. He emailed the 24-page note to multiple recipients, shared it with a WhatsApp group associated with an NGO he was connected to, and recorded a video, which has since gained widespread attention on social media.

The Bengaluru Police have registered a case against Subhash's wife and her family following a complaint by his brother. In the complaint, Subhash's brother alleged that his wife and her relatives had "filed false cases against him and demanded a settlement of Rs 3 crore to resolve these cases."

The authorities have begun further investigation into the matter.

This news may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, please call a helpline: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830.