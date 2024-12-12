Atul Subhash's wife accused him of father's death in 2019; Bangalore techie called it 'poor Bollywood plot'

Deceased Bangalore techie Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania had accused him of her father's death in 2019 in a police complaint. The police complaint was filed by Singhania sometime in 2022, alleging harassment and assault for dowry.

In her complaint, Singhania alleged that due to the harassment and dowry demands from her in-laws, her father suffered a stroke on August 17, 2019. She claimed he died during the treatment.

Related Articles

Commenting on these allegations, Subhash called them a "poor Bollywood plot" in his 24-page long suicide letter. He said that her father was undergoing treatment for diabetes and heart disease for almost 10 year.

"Me and my family murdered her father by asking for dowry of ₹ 10 lakhs and her father got a heart attack. This is some poor Bollywood plot. She has already confessed that her father was suffering from long-term illness in her cross examination. Her father was getting treated from AlIMS for the last 10 years for heart disease, dlabetes etc. Doctors gave him a few months and hence we got married quickly after just a few months after getting connected (sic)," he wrote.

Singhania stated that she got married to Subhash on April 26, 2019, while adding that her husband and in-laws were not pleased with what her parents gave during the wedding and demanded ₹10 lakh as dowry.

Furthermore, she said that physical and mental torture was also involved. Nikita Singhania said in her complaint that when she told her parents about the harassment and dowry demands, they told her everything will be fine but nothing changed.

"My husband started to beat me up after drinking alcohol and started treating the husband-wife relationship with me like a beast. He used to transfer my entire salary from my account to his account by threatening me," she wrote in her complaint.

Decrying these allegations as 'laughable', Subhash said that according to his wife, he earned ₹40 lakh per annum as an AI professional when she left in 2021 and ₹80 lakh after that.

"Why would a man making ₹40 or 80 lakhs would ever demand ₹10 lakhs and leave his wife and child," he wrote in his suicide note. The techie further said that his wife never produced any evidence suggesting that he physically assaulted her.

Meanwhile, Nikita Singhaia, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania and uncle Sushil Singhania have been charged with abetment of suicide. Atul Subhash was found dead in his Bangalore apartment on Monday.

This news may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, please call a helpline: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830.