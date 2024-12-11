'To tum bhi suicide kyu nahi kar lete': Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash in his last note on wife's behaviour

On Monday, police in Bengaluru found the body of Subhash Atul, a 34-year-old deputy general manager at an automobile firm, in his locked apartment at Delfinium Residency in Marathahalli. Subhash was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan, leaving behind a chilling 24-page suicide note and an A4 sheet taped to his chest that read, "Justice is Due."

Subhash had previously reached out to an NGO via email, expressing his distress and intention to take his life. The NGO alerted the authorities, prompting police to force entry into his apartment, where they found him deceased.

The suicide note contained serious allegations against Subhash’s wife, Nikita Singhania, her family, and a family court judge. He accused them of filing false criminal charges against him and his family with the aim of extorting ₹3 crore.

In the letter, Atul mentioned 'Instace 1 of instigation' as an interaction between him, his wife and the judge in Jaunpur.

In this conversation with the judge, Atul explains that his wife is demanding increasingly large sums of money—1 Crore initially and now 3 Crore after an interim maintenance order. The judge points out that such demands might lead to a loss of 3 Crore.

When the judge asks about actions taken after filing cases, the respondent refers to data suggesting that many people suffer from false accusations, leading to suicides. The wife, Nikita Singhania, provocatively questions why he hasn’t taken that step himself.

This is what he wrote, "Prior to my cross-examination scheduled to happen after Lunch, I came to the Principal Family Judge courtroom and was called inside the cabin of Judge Rita Kaushik by Peshkar Madhav where my wife Nikita Singhania was already present. Below is the conversation that happened:

Judge: Ye case settle kyu nahi kar lete

Me: Ma'am, Ye log pehle 1 Crore ki demand kar rahe the, aapke interim maintenance ke order ke baad 3 Crore ki demand kar rahe hai

Judge: Phir honge tumhare pas 3 crore. Isliye maang rahi hai

Me: Ma'ar, aap petition dekhiye, inloge ne kaise kaise ilzaam lagaye hai mere aur meri family pe. Kitne saare cases daale hai. Mujhe mere bacche se nahi milne de rahe. Ye khud ghar chor ke gayi hai. Mujhe aur meri family ko haraas kar rahi hai. Mujhe Bangalore se Jaunpur aana padta hai

Judge: To kya ho gaya cases daal diye to. Tumhari patni hai.

Me: Ma'am aap agar NCRB ka data dekho to lakho aadmi suicide commit kar rahe hai False cases ki wajah se

Nikita Singhania (wife): To tum bhi suicide kyu nahi kar lete."

According to a police statement quoted by ANI, Subhash’s brother, Bikas Kumar, indicated that his wife’s relatives had indeed filed false cases against him, demanding money for a settlement.

“My entire family was falsely implicated,” Bikas stated. “If he had discussed this with me or our father, we would have helped him. Justice must be served if the truth is on his side, or else the authorities should provide proof to show he was wrong.”

The suicide note detailed specific instances of alleged harassment, including an interaction in the Jaunpur family court where Subhash claimed Judge Rita Kaushik laughed at his financial struggles and suggested a bribe of ₹5 lakh to resolve his case. He also recounted a mocking comment from his mother-in-law, Nisha Singhania, outside the courtroom, which further eroded his faith in the legal system.

Subhash left behind a timetable of his final days, listing tasks such as returning office belongings and organizing personal affairs. He also recorded a video detailing his ordeal, which has since gone viral, amassing over 175,000 views and igniting public discourse.