Bengaluru water crisis: K'taka cabinet to meet today to discuss supply issues. Details here

In the wake of an unprecedented water crisis that has gripped Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the water supply issues in the capital city. The meeting will also be attended by deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar and other cabinet ministers.

This is the second Karnataka cabinet meeting on this issue in March. Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and other cabinet ministers convened a meeting on March 5 to address the escalating drinking water crisis in Bengaluru.

The water scarcity has affected numerous villages due to depleted water resources and significantly lowered groundwater levels, leading to over 3,000 borewells in Bengaluru drying up.

DK Shivakumar expressed serious concern over the issue and stated that efforts are underway to identify available water sources. The government has mandated water tanker owners to register with the authorities by March 7 or face seizure of their tankers.

During a press conference at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office, Shivakumar revealed that only 219 out of 3,500 water tankers have complied with the registration.

The government has also identified 7,082 villages and 1,193 wards vulnerable to the impending water crisis, including 174 villages and 120 wards in Bengaluru Urban district.

Tumakuru district and Uttara Kannada hold the highest number of at-risk villages and wards respectively.

Bengaluru water crisis: Reasons and solutions

Bengaluru, often referred to as the 'Silicon Valley of India', is facing a severe water crisis, with the situation intensified by rapid urbanisation and population growth, news agency PTI reported.

The industry suggests that the city needs to adopt both immediate and long-term solutions, including mandatory water harvesting and groundwater recharging. The water shortage has impacted not just households but also IT and tech hubs, with city residents experiencing strict water restrictions.

The crisis is attributed to unplanned urbanisation, improper water distribution, poor water management, and local authority negligence. A local resident revealed that the city's water availability has been cut in half. Social media videos showcase residents struggling to secure water for basic needs.

The severity of the crisis is evident, with water rationing advisories, people missing work to queue for water, and increased water tanker prices. Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO of Matrimony.com, suggests mandatory water harvesting as a solution.

Companies have begun offering work from home options due to the water shortage. Lal Chand Bisu, co-founder and CEO of Kuku FM, highlighted the need for water harvesting, proper water allocation, and government intervention.

"Companies have started giving work from home, as employees refuse to come to office citing water shortage. This is of course impacting operations because there is whole new setup that needs to be done to cater to the sudden shift," Bisu was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that prices of water tankers have reached from around Rs 2,500 for a tanker previously to now about Rs 5,000. The government is reportedly working on several initiatives, including restoring the city's groundwater supplies by injecting purified water into drying lakes and constructing technologically advanced water plants.