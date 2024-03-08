Bengaluru water crisis: Usage of potable water banned for car wash, gardening, Rs 5,000 fine imposed

Amid the ongoing water crisis, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Thursday banned potable water usage for non-essential purposes. In an order, BWSSB prohibited the use of drinking water for cleaning vehicles, gardening, fountains, construction of buildings and roads, and maintenance is strictly prohibited. Malls and theaters are permitted to use water only for drinking purposes.

It also levied a penalty of Rs 5,000 for first-time offence, for repeated offence there is an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day. The prohibitory orders were issued under sections 33 and 34 of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964.

“Anyone found violating the above order will be fined Rs 5,000. For subsequent violations, Rs 500 will be added to the fine on a per-day basis to the principal fine of Rs 5,000,” the order stated.

BWSSB has also launched a dedicated call centre for queries related to water issues and urged citizens to call 1916 if they witness any violations.

Malls and cinema halls have also been instructed to use water only for drinking, cleaning of roads, and other cleaning works.

Bengaluru, with its 1.3 crore population, faces a shortfall of over 1,500 MLD (Million Liters Per Day) in its daily water needs, which ranges between 2,600-2,800 MLD. In the last one week, Bengaluru civic bodies and the state government have been making all-out efforts to combat the water crisis in the city.

On Thursday, the state government led by Congress issued an order capping private water tanker prices amid the current water crisis. Before the order, a 6,000-liter water tanker was charged between Rs 450 to Rs 600.

Due to the water crisis, prices have soared to Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for the same tanker across the city. To address this issue, the government has intervened and fixed the prices.

The rates fixed by Bengaluru Urban district administration are as follows:

Rates for distances up to 5 km:

Rs 600 for a 6,000-litre water tanker.

Rs 700 for an 8,000-litre water tanker.

Rs 1,000 for a 12,000-litre water tanker.

Rates for distances between 5 km and 10 km:

Rs 750 for a 6,000-litre water tanker.

Rs 850 for an 8,000-litre water tanker.

Rs 1,200 for a 12,000-litre water tanker.

Besides Bengaluru, parts of Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada districts have also been identified as susceptible to water shortage by the revenue department. As many as 236 taluks in the state have been declared drought-hit, with 219 facing severe consequences.