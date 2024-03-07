Bengaluru water crisis: Private tankers overcharge residents facing water shortage

Bengaluru water crisis: Bengaluru is facing a severe water crisis as many of the borewells in the city have dried up due to drought in Karnataka state. Many posh societies have urged its residents to conserve water by using disposable cutlery, avoiding car washing and swimming pool activities.

Related Articles

A resident of RR Nagar told India Today TV that this scarcity of water has persisted for over three months now. The resident said that they have been calling the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) engineer every day. Private tankers that used to charge around Rs 600-1,000 per can, increased their prices to Rs 2,000. After the government asked the private tankers to reduce their fee, they stopped coming to the area.

The resident said that they have to go to the RO plant every day for water, where they are only allowed one can per person.

Another resident from Pattanagere in RR Nagar said that they are unable to find anyone to listen to their woes. The resident said that they have had to use corporation water for cooking. They filter and boil it for drinking, the resident said.

Prestige Falcon City Apartments on Kanakapura Road has urged its residents to use disposable items in order to save water. Another society in Whitefield has deployed security to monitor the water crisis. They are reportedly planning to fine residents with Rs 5,000 if they don’t reduce usage of water by 20 per cent.

Last week, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the government would take over the private tankers in view of the water shortage. He said that members of the BWSSB and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) are holding regular meetings to resolve the issue.

“We have instructed all water tankers in Bengaluru to register before March 7 as water suppliers are fleecing customers,” he said, adding that a meeting has been called on March 12.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the establishment of control rooms at the taluk level and the creation of helpline numbers to tackle the water crisis. He assured that the state government will take all necessary measures to combat the water crisis, including ensuring sufficient funds. Out of 236 taluks, 223 are suffering from drought, with 219 severely affected, he said.