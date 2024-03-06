Bengaluru water crisis: Societies put ban on car washing, swimming activities; urge residents to use disposable cutlery

Bengaluru water crisis: As Bengaluru faces an acute potable water shortage due to the drought in Karnataka state, several societies have put a blanket ban on car washing and swimming pool activities. A posh society has even asked its residents to use disposable cutlery as well as use wet wipes to clean hands and face.

According to a report in Times of India, Prestige Falcon City Apartments on Kanakapura Road, has suggested resorting to disposable items if the water shortage continues. President of the PLC RWA told the daily that they used to source water from tankers but there is a scarcity in tanker services too now. He said that they understand there is a scarcity of water in the reservoir and hence they have suggested using disposable items instead of water. He said that the crisis is likely to be resolved soon, and that the water-saving initiatives have yielded positive results.

Another society at Whitefield has deployed security to monitor the water situation. They are planning to fine residents Rs 5,000 if they don’t reduce water consumption by 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the setting up of control rooms at taluk level as well as of helpline numbers. "There will be district and Taluk level control rooms to face water crisis. A helpline will be created. The state government will take up all the measures to tackle the water crisis and will ensure that there is no shortage of funds," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The CM said that out of the 236 taluks, 223 have been drought hit, including 219 that are severely-hit. Siddaramaiah directed principal secretaries and deputy commissioners to ensure that there is no drinking water crisis. “The deputy commissioners of the districts have a fund of Rs 854 crore of which Rs 130 crore is with the Tahsildars," the chief minister said.

The chief minister said there is a drinking water crisis in about 412 Panchayats in 98 Taluks and water is being supplied through 204 water tankers in 175 villages. In 500 Gram Panchayats, water is being supplied through 596 private borewells. In Bengaluru city, 120 municipal tankers and 232 water board tankers are supplying water.