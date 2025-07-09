Bharat Bandh today: Who’s striking, what's open, what's shut and who will get impacted. All the details

India is likely to see widespread disruption with scores of workers, farmers, and rural laborers expected to take part in Bharat Bandh today.
Who’s behind the Bharat Bandh call?
The shutdown is led by a coalition of 10 central trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS, and SEWA. The strike is also backed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other rural workers’ groups.
What are their demands?
The unions are protesting:
- Four new labour codes they claim erode job security and collective bargaining.
- Rising unemployment and inflation.
- Alleged preference for rehiring retirees over providing jobs to youth.
- Cuts in education, healthcare, and public services.
- No Indian Labour Conference in the past 10 years.
- Crackdowns on dissent and attempts to marginalize migrant workers.
- A 17-point demand charter was submitted to the government but, according to unions, has been ignored.
What services can get impacted?
- Banking & Finance: Public sector banks may see disruptions.
- Postal Services: Operations can be hit in many regions.
- Coal & Factories: With workers joining, output could get hit.
- Transport: Public buses expected to run at limited capacity or may be halted in some states.
- Construction: Projects to see delays.
- PSUs: Government departments likely to see stoppages.
Are schools and colleges closed?
While most will remain open, some states like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have ordered closures due to transport disruptions.
What will remain open?
- Emergency and healthcare services to operate as usual.
- Private offices and most markets to remain open, with local disruptions in some regions.
- Ola, Uber, and other app-based cab services are likely to be affected .
- Public buses, taxis could face disruptions as trade unions and allied groups are holding protest marches and road demonstrations in several cities.
- The extent of disruption will vary by city and region. In metros and industrial towns, where union presence is strong, you may experience:.
- Industrial towns and states with strong union presence will bear the brunt of the shutdown, with protests and rallies particularly visible in rural belts.