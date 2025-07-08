Google AI Mode goes live in India: What is Google AI Mode and how it works

Google has launched its AI Mode in India. Users can find it as a dedicated “AI Mode” tab in search results or directly within the search bar in the app, referred to by Google as the “AI Mode chip”. The rollout is currently limited to English.

What is Google AI Mode?

Google AI Mode is a new feature in Google Search that delivers AI-powered answers to complex questions, allowing users to explore topics in greater depth. Now available to all users in India without any sign-up requirement, the feature was initially launched as a Labs experiment and is built on Google’s latest Gemini 2.5 model.

It enhances traditional search by understanding multi-part queries and providing summarised, contextual responses, whether you're asking for step-by-step instructions, recommendations, or explanations of complex ideas.

AI Mode is now live across both the Google Search website and the Google app in India.

How Does It Work?

AI Mode uses a custom version of the Gemini 2.5 large language model. When you type, speak, or submit a photo using Google Lens, AI Mode analyses the input and pulls from real-time data sources, including Google’s Knowledge Graph and Shopping Graph, to generate responses.

It handles complex, layered questions by retaining context across follow-up queries. For example, you could ask how to entertain energetic children indoors during a heatwave, and then follow up by specifying you don't have toys or much space. AI Mode will remember those details and refine the suggestions accordingly.

What Makes It Different from Normal Search?

Traditional Google Search typically surfaces links based on keyword matches. AI Mode, on the other hand, generates direct answers that combine information from multiple sources. Each response includes citations and links, so you can explore the sources further if needed.

You no longer need to perform several separate searches to piece together an answer. AI Mode delivers a single, coherent response based on the complete context of your query.

Is It Reliable?

Google says the feature builds on the quality systems it has developed over years, including spam filters, source verification, and clear attribution. The company also notes that if the AI isn’t confident in its response, it allows users to easily switch back to standard search results.

Why Is This Important?

With India being one of the first countries outside the US to receive the full version of AI Mode, Google is placing the country at the heart of its global AI expansion strategy. The move reflects the company’s aim to deliver innovative tools that still prioritise trust, transparency, and user control.