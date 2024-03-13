Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh says will contest Lok Sabha elections

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who was fielded by the BJP from West Bengal's Asansol for Lok Sabha elections, on Wednesday said that he will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to people.

मैंअपने समाज जनता जनार्दन और माँ से किया हुआ वादा पूरा करने के लिए चुनाव लडूँगा

आप सभी का आशीर्वाद एवं सहयोग अपेक्षित है

जय माता दी March 13, 2024

Earlier, he withdrew from the race from Asansol following a controversy over some of his songs that were seen as derogatory and insulting to Bangla women.

Singh's tweet, however, does not mention whether he will be contesting from Asansol or will be fielded from other seats. The BJP's second list is expected in a day or two.

The TMC has fielded Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol.