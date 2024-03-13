scorecardresearch
Business Today
Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh says will contest Lok Sabha elections

Earlier, Pawan Singh withdrew from the race from Asansol following a controversy over some of his songs that were seen as derogatory and insulting to Bangla women.

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who was fielded by the BJP from West Bengal's Asansol for Lok Sabha elections, on Wednesday said that he will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to people.

Singh's tweet, however, does not mention whether he will be contesting from Asansol or will be fielded from other seats. The BJP's second list is expected in a day or two. 

The TMC has fielded Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol.  

Published on: Mar 13, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
