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Bhujia made from broken noodles on the floor? FSSAI acts against Wai Wai bhujia maker

Bhujia made from broken noodles on the floor? FSSAI acts against Wai Wai bhujia maker

The action comes amid a nationwide crackdown on food hygiene and quality at eateries, outlets and restaurants, with brands such as Pizza Hut and Domino's also facing regulatory action in recent weeks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 2:21 PM IST
Bhujia made from broken noodles on the floor? FSSAI acts against Wai Wai bhujia makerThe action was taken against a factory operated by CG Foods India in Rajasthan. (AI generated image)
SUMMARY
  • Inspectors said broken noodles were reprocessed into bhujia without heat treatment
  • Authorities seized nearly 32,000 kg stock and 1,925 expired product boxes
  • Samples were collected for testing as legal proceedings began against operator

In a development that has raised fresh concerns over food safety, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered CG Foods India, the maker of Wai Wai noodles, to stop manufacturing certain products after inspectors found broken noodles collected from the factory floor being used to make Indian snacks. The action comes amid a nationwide crackdown on food hygiene and quality at eateries, outlets and restaurants, with brands such as Pizza Hut and Domino's also facing regulatory action in recent weeks.

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FSSAI acts against Wai Wai maker's Rajasthan factory

The action was taken against a factory operated by CG Foods India in Rajasthan. The company is part of CG Corp Global, the conglomerate led by Binod Chaudhary, Nepal's only billionaire, who is widely known as the 'Noodle King' for building the Wai Wai instant noodle brand.

Inspectors find floor-collected broken noodles used in bhujia

The FSSAI said inspectors found that the factory was "re-processing floor-collected broken noodles into bhujia without heat treatment". Bhujia is a popular fried Indian snack sold in small packets by numerous food companies across the country. The investigation focused on two Wai Wai-branded bhujia products.

Nearly 32,000 kg stock seized, expired products found

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Authorities also seized nearly 32,000 kg of stock from the facility and found 1,925 boxes of expired finished products. The FSSAI said legal proceedings had been initiated against the food business operator and that samples had been collected for testing.

Food safety crackdown widens across India

The action comes days after Maharashtra food safety officials found expired and nearly expired products carrying altered expiry dates and nutrition labels during a raid on a warehouse in Navi Mumbai. The products were from major brands such as Nestle, Unilever, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, with officials finding chemicals allegedly used to rub off dates from packaging and machines to print replacement labels.

Nearly 5,000 cartons of consumer products were found inside four rooms of the facility. These included Lay's and Kurkure chips by PepsiCo, Maggi Masala Noodles by Nestle, Coca-Cola's Thums Up and Limca cans, and Unilever's Knorr Mushroom Soup.

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As crackdowns continue across India, Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe has gained prominence for his strict hygiene and safety protocols. Last month, he suspended the licences of four Domino's Pizza and one Pizza Hut outlet after a statewide raid revealed multiple violations. The latest action against the Wai Wai maker adds to the wider scrutiny of food safety practices across the country.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 4, 2026 2:21 PM IST
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