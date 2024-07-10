Bhuvan Bam takes legal action over his viral deepfake video promoting tennis investment

Popular content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam has reported a deepfake video that recently went viral on social media. The video falsely depicted Bhuvan encouraging people to invest in tennis through a specific bookie’s predictions. In response, Bam promptly lodged a formal complaint at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, highlighting the deceptive and scandalous nature of the deepfake. The police are currently investigating the issue.

Addressing the situation, Bhuvan Bam told his fans, stating, “I want to inform all my fans and followers about a deepfake video of me circulating on social media. This video is entirely fake and misleading, urging people to invest in tennis through a bookie’s predictions. My team has already filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police, and they are investigating the matter.”

“I earnestly request everyone not to be deceived by this video. Please stay safe and avoid making any investments that might result in trouble or financial loss. It’s crucial to remain vigilant and not fall for these fraudulent traps,” he added.

Bhuvan Bam is not the first Indian celebrity targeted by deepfakes. Several actors, including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, have also raised concerns after their deepfake videos went viral.

Earlier this year, a video of Ranveer Singh surfaced online in which the actor appeared to criticise the government. In the clip, Singh was seen urging people to vote for “Nayay (justice)” in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. However, it was later clarified that the viral video was morphed and edited.

Before Ranveer, another deepfake video featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan emerged, showing the actor promoting a political party. After the video garnered attention, Mumbai police registered an FIR against an unnamed individual.