Big blow for Congress in Gujarat: Veteran leader Arjun Modhwadia quits, 'felt helpless'

In another blow to Congress, its senior leader and Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia resigned from the party after 40 years. He sent a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge informing him of the resignation. He said he felt "helpless to contribute to the people" and hence he resigned from the party.

"Over and above since last few years, I found myself helpless to contribute to the people of my district Porbandar and the state of Gujarat," the MLA said in the letter. He said he had voiced dissent when the Congress decided to decline the invitation for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Modhwadia said the Congress had hurt "the sentiments of the people" and the party had "failed to assess the sentiments of the people". "When a party loses its connection with the people, it cannot survive for long. The people of the country wanted the Ram Temple to be constructed," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The Congress leader said he met scores of people who were offended by the party which he said "insulted Lord Ram by boycotting the Mahotsav in Ayodhya". The former MLA said Rahul Gandhi "attempted to create ruckus in Assam" to further "distract and humiliate" the Pran Pratishta ceremony.

"To further distract and humiliate this pious occasion, Rahul Gandhi attempted to create a ruckus in Assam which further angered our party cadres and citizens of Bharat," he said. "I am thankful to the party leadership and its karyakartas for their affection towards me over the last four decades."

Modhwadia, former Gujarat Congress president became a two-time MLA when he was elected from Porbandar in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Congress has lost several top leaders from a few states in the last few weeks. In January, Milind Deora, considered a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, announced his resignation from Congress, bringing an end to his family's 55-year association with the party. Weeks after this, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan resigned from the party.

