BIG blow to Shiromani Akali Dal: Former minister Sohan Singh Thandal joins BJP

In a significant political development in Punjab, senior leader and former minister Sohan Singh Thandal has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Thandal has served as a four-time MLA from the Mahilpur and Chabewal assembly constituencies.
His departure from the Shiromani Akali Dal is being considered a major setback for the party, which has faced challenges in recent years. Thandal's move is expected to reshape dynamics within local politics.
This is a developing story. More details awaited
(With PTI inputs)
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today