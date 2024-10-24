scorecardresearch
Business Today
BIG blow to Shiromani Akali Dal: Former minister Sohan Singh Thandal joins BJP

Thandal has served as a four-time MLA from the Mahilpur and Chabewal assembly constituencies

In a significant political development in Punjab, senior leader and former minister Sohan Singh Thandal has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Thandal has served as a four-time MLA from the Mahilpur and Chabewal assembly constituencies. 

His departure from the Shiromani Akali Dal is being considered a major setback for the party, which has faced challenges in recent years. Thandal's move is expected to reshape dynamics within local politics.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Oct 24, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
