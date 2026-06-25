Big climate warning for India: New study finds global rainfall is on the move

A new climate study has found that the world's major tropical rain belts and monsoon systems are gradually shifting northward, challenging long-standing climate predictions and raising concerns for food security in regions heavily dependent on seasonal rainfall, including India, West Africa and Southeast Asia.

Scientists analysed more than four decades of satellite observations and found that tropical rainfall has been migrating north rather than simply intensifying in already wet regions, as many climate models had predicted.

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The widely accepted "wet-get-wetter" theory suggested that global warming would increase rainfall in regions that already receive abundant precipitation. However, real-world observations reveal a different trend, according to a report published by Earth.com.

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Warming land plays a key role

Researchers from the University of Southampton, along with collaborators from France and India, found that warming land masses in the Northern Hemisphere appear to be playing a major role in shifting tropical rain belts. Land areas warm faster than oceans, and the Northern Hemisphere contains a larger share of the world's land surface. This uneven warming is altering atmospheric circulation patterns and pushing rainfall zones northward.

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To test their theory, scientists modified climate models by increasing the amount of solar energy absorbed by land surfaces. The results showed that continents heated rapidly, parts of the Pacific Ocean cooled, and tropical rain belts shifted north in a manner consistent with observed trends. A separate experiment focusing on desert regions in North Africa and the Middle East produced similar results, strengthening monsoon systems in both West Africa and India.

Why is rainfall important?

The findings have significant implications for agriculture and water management. Monsoon rainfall is vital for crops, groundwater recharge and hydropower generation across South Asia and Southeast Asia. Even small changes in rainfall distribution can affect planting schedules, crop yields and water availability for millions of people.

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Scientists warn that the northward migration of tropical rainfall may continue as global temperatures rise. They argue that future climate models must better account for land-driven warming effects to improve forecasts and help governments prepare for shifts in monsoon behaviour.

The study suggests that the changing location of rainfall, rather than just changes in rainfall intensity, could become one of the most important climate challenges for tropical regions in the coming decades.