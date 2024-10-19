BIG evidence in Baba Siddique's murder revealed: Accused got victim's son's photo on Snapchat

A week after the shocking murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office, authorities have made significant progress in the investigation. Police have discovered an image of Zeeshan stored on the phone of one of the accused, leading them to uncover the methods used in planning the crime.

Related Articles

According to police reports, the alleged mastermind behind the assassination utilized the social media app Snapchat to share Zeeshan's image with the shooters. Both the shooters and their co-conspirators communicated via Snapchat and Instagram, taking advantage of these platforms' ephemeral messaging features to evade law enforcement detection.

Baba Siddique was gunned down while celebrating Dussehra outside his son's office, where he was igniting firecrackers. Of the three shooters involved, two—Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap—have been apprehended. Meanwhile, Shivkumar Gautam remains at large. A fourth suspect, Harish Kumar Balakram Nisad, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and subsequently transported to Mumbai.

On the other hand, it has also come to light that the accused learned to handle firearms by watching YouTube tutorial videos during their stay in a rented accommodation in Mumbai's Kurla area. Over a span of nearly four weeks, they communicated through Instagram and Snapchat, bypassing detection by utilising features that delete messages after they’ve been viewed or expired.

Responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder has been claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with a Facebook post from a gang member asserting that the attack was motivated by Siddique’s connections to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his alleged ties to notorious underworld figures, including Dawood Ibrahim.

Threats to Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who has been targeted multiple times by the Bishnoi gang, faced a direct threat in April when gunmen opened fire outside his residence in Mumbai.

This threat follows a June 2022 incident where he received a handwritten note from an anonymous source warning that he could meet a fate similar to that of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed in May 2022, allegedly at the hands of the Bishnoi gang in Punjab.