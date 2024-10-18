'Baba Siddique was not...': Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooter after getting arrested in Mumbai politician murder case

In a joint operation by Delhi Police's Special Cell and Mathura Police, shooter Yogesh from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang has been arrested. Just a month before NCP leader Baba Siddiqui's murder in Mumbai, Yogesh had killed gym operator Nadir Shah in Delhi.

On Lawrence Bishnoi's orders, Delhi gangster Hashim Baba, who is in Tihar Jail, arranged for gym operator Nadir Shah to be murdered in the Greater Kailash area on September 12. While Bishnoi was also in Tihar, Hashim used Baba's phone to communicate.

Shooter Yogesh, from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang, revealed how the gang selects targets and communicates from jail. He boldly said, "Baba Siddiqui wasn’t a good man; he had an MCOCA case against him. MCOCA isn’t applied to ordinary people. If anyone interferes, something will happen."

The shooter told media cameras, "It's said that Baba Siddiqui had connections with Dawood Ibrahim."

When asked by journalists if people like Baba Siddiqui are identified or if a recce is done, the injured shooter responded, "If I tell the truth, all the information is available. Phones work, Google is there, and the internet is there."

Shooter Yogesh claims he was caught in Badaun, and the encounter happened in Mathura. He also said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang doesn't work for money, but out of brotherhood. "Our gang is very big, and everything is done in brotherhood," he stated.