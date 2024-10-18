Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens Salman Khan after Baba Siddique's murder: 'Pay Rs 5 crore or...'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a threat to deal with after the murder of NCP politician and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. An alleged member of the ill-famed Lawrence Bishnoi gang has sent a threat message to the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan to settle his feud with the gangster.

The message said that if Salman Khan failed to pay the amount, his fate would be worse than Siddique. On October 12, Siddique was shot dead outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra.

"If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. Do not take this lightly, otherwise Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddiqui," the message read.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has heighted the security outside Salman Khan's residence and probe into the matter is currently underway. Not only this, security has also been heightened outside Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.

A source close to Salman Khan said that while Bishnoi did take responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder, there might be a bigger conspiracy.

"Obviously, Lawrence has taken responsibility for all this. But many feel that all this drama is being done to hide some big conspiracy. Is it so easy for someone to do all this from jail? Also why would someone attack Baba Siddique to scare Salman, many questions arise on this."

Baba Siddique murder case updates

The Mumbai Police has arrested four people so far in connection with the case. Shubham Lonkar, suspected to the main conspirator in the case, claimed in a social media that Bishnoi gang was behind Baba Siddique's killing.

Others arrested in the case are 23-year-old Haryana native Gurmail Baljit Singh, 19-year-old UP resident Dharmaraj Kashyap and 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram Nishad. Singh and Kashyap are alleged shooters, as per the Mumbai Police.

Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi feud

In 1998, the superstar was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. The blackbuck is considered to be sacred among the Bishnoi sect, thus, the incident caused outrage.

Twenty years later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi swore revenge against the actor after a trial court convicted him in the case in 2018. Khan has appealed against the case, which is pending before the Rajasthan High Court.