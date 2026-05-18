Big relief for job seekers: West Bengal raises age limit for govt jobs 

The West Bengal government has increased the upper age limit for recruitment to several categories of state government jobs, according to a notification issued by the Finance Department on May 16.

Under the revised rules, candidates applying for Group ‘A’ posts can now be up to 41 years old, while the upper age limit for Group ‘B’ posts has been increased to 44 years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ posts, applicants will now be eligible to apply up to the age of 45.

Don't Miss: Would Kolkata get respite from high electricity prices this summer?

The notification stated that “the upper age-limit for recruitment to Group ‘A’ posts shall be raised to 41 years”, while “the upper age-limit for recruitment to Group ‘B’ posts shall be raised to 44 years” and “the upper age-limit for recruitment to Group ‘C’ posts and Group ‘D’ posts shall be raised to 45 years.”

The BJP had earlier, in its manifesto, promised age relaxation of up to five years for candidates affected by repeated paper leaks and exam cancellations. The party had said the measure was aimed at ensuring opportunities for aspirants, especially as no major recruitment has taken place since 2015. Advertisement

Existing higher age limits will continue

The government clarified that the revised rules will not affect posts where the upper age limit is already higher than the newly prescribed ceiling.

In such cases, “such higher upper age-limit shall continue unchanged”, the notification said.

The changes have been introduced through amendments to the West Bengal Services (Raising of Age-limit) Rules, 1981, under Article 309 of the Constitution of India.

New rules to apply retrospectively

The notification further stated that recruitment conducted under the West Bengal Regulation of Recruitment in State Statutory Bodies, Government Companies and Local Authorities Act, 1999 — except appointments made through the West Bengal Public Service Commission — will also carry an upper age limit of 45 years.

Advertisement

The notification was issued by P K Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of West Bengal, “By order of the Governor.”