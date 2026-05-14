Would Kolkata get respite from high electricity prices this summer?

The newly elected West Bengal government is looking to consider a revision in electricity prices in Kolkata.



"There are discussions taking place. It was a part of our overall plan to reduce (electricity) tariffs, and we'll announce soon," a senior Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official told Business Today.



BJP, which came to power on May 4, ending a 15-year Trinamool Congress government, in its election manifesto for Bengal had pledged to reduce household electricity bills to zero for consumers using up to 200 units per month. This promise is linked to implementing the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, targeting direct financial relief for common residents. These measures were announced alongside other major promises to combat high electricity bills in the state.



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The CESC Limited provides electricity in Kolkata. It covers a 567-square-kilometre area that includes Kolkata and significant parts of adjacent districts in West Bengal. Its service areas include the entire area administered by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and large parts of districts like Howrah, Hooghly, North, and South 24 Parganas.

CESC's domestic rates are structured in tiers, starting at 518 P/kWh (₹5.18/unit) for the first 25 units and increasing to 921 P/kWh (₹9.21/unit) for consumption above 300 units. CESC Kolkata charges some of the highest urban electricity tariffs in India. While its entry-level lifelines are cheap, its average domestic billing rate of ₹7 to ₹8 per unit ranks West Bengal near the top tier for electricity costs. Nationally, Maharashtra has the highest average residential electricity rates, peaking at ₹12+ per unit in higher slabs.



Apart from CESC, the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) also provides electricity across the entire state of West Bengal, excluding only the specific areas managed by CESC. Kolkata Zone covers suburban and urban sectors surrounding the metro core, including specific areas within Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas (e.g., Bidhannagar, Barasat, Basirhat), and South 24 Parganas (e.g., Baruipur, Behala). Other zones include Bardhaman, Medinipur, Malda, Berhampore, and Siliguri.



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CESC and WBSEDCL consistently rank among the top three to four most expensive states alongside Maharashtra and Kerala. Compared to cities like Delhi (which offers a 0–200-unit free subsidy) or states like Gujarat (averaging around Rs 5.20–Rs 5.45/unit), CESC consumers pay significantly more on average monthly consumption.

The new BJP government, headed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, would implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the state, providing Rs 5 lakh coverage to the poorest families and elderly persons. The first cabinet meeting held on May 11 officially announced the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, promised during the election campaign. The scheme aims to provide Rs 3,000 per month directly to eligible women through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, beginning June 1, 2026.