'Only my apartment had...': Bengaluru woman says landlord asked her to vacate after ₹4,000 rent hike

A woman in Bengaluru has claimed that her landlord came up with an excuse to make her vacate the apartment, only for her to later realise it may have been linked to increasing rent.

The claim was shared in a now-viral Instagram video by Dishaka, who described what she called a frustrating experience with Bengaluru’s increasingly expensive rental market. Several residents online said they had faced similar situations.

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‘My landlord suddenly increased the rent’

In the video, which showed snippets from her everyday life, Dishaka said her landlord informed her that her monthly rent would go up by ₹4,000.

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According to her, the landlord initially claimed that his brother was moving to Bengaluru and would need the apartment she was staying in.

However, Dishaka said the explanation began to feel suspicious because the landlord owned the entire building, yet wanted only her flat to be vacated.

‘Rental prices in the area have gone up’

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Recalling the conversation, she said that after further discussion, the landlord eventually admitted that rental prices in the locality had risen sharply.

As per Dishaka, the landlord told her that 1BHK apartments in the area were now renting for around ₹26,000 to ₹28,000.

That, she said, made her feel that the earlier explanation about the landlord’s brother moving in “was not entirely genuine”.

According to Dishaka, she came to believe that the actual reason may have been the opportunity to charge higher rent from a new tenant.

Questioning whether her experience was isolated or part of a wider trend, she said she had often heard stories about landlords in Bengaluru being “money-minded”, but was now experiencing it herself even after agreeing to pay the increased amount.

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In the caption of the post, she asked: “Why is the Bangalore rental situation this bad?”

Video sparks reactions online

The video quickly went viral among Bengaluru residents, with many users saying they had experienced similar tactics from landlords amid rising rents in the city.

One user wrote, “This is exactly what happened to me last year. My landlord suddenly said his relatives were moving in, and the flat was listed again within a week at a much higher rent.”

Another commented, “Bengaluru landlords know there is demand, so they keep increasing rents every few months.”

A third user said, “The rental market in Bangalore has honestly become exhausting for working professionals.”

One Instagram user wrote, “Every tenant in Bangalore has at least one story like this.”

Another added, “At this point, finding a decent flat with a reasonable landlord feels harder than getting the job itself.”