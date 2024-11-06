Big relief for LMV driving license holders: SC allows operation of vehicles up to 7,500 kg

In a significant ruling for commercial vehicle operators, the Supreme Court of India declared on Wednesday that individuals holding a light motor vehicle (LMV) driving licence are permitted to operate transport vehicles with an unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

The judgement, delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, poses a challenge to insurance companies that have previously denied claims for accidents involving transport vehicles driven by individuals without the appropriate authorisation.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who authored the unanimous verdict, emphasized the lack of empirical evidence linking LMV licence holders to an increase in road accidents. He stated, “The grievances of LMV driving licence holders, who spend significant time on the road, cannot be dismissed on technical grounds.”

The bench, which included Justices P S Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Misra, had reserved its decision on this contentious legal matter on August 21. During the proceedings, Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the court that consultations to amend the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act of 1988 are “almost complete.” The Supreme Court urged the Centre to expedite the amendment process.

The core legal question addressed by the bench revolved around whether LMV licence holders could legally drive transport vehicles under the specified weight limit. This issue has sparked numerous disputes concerning insurance claims in accident cases involving transport vehicles operated by LMV licence holders.

Insurance companies have expressed concerns that motor accident claim tribunals (MACTs) and courts have been issuing orders that overlook their objections regarding the validity of LMV driving licences in such cases. They argue that the judiciary has consistently adopted a pro-insured stance when resolving insurance claim disputes.