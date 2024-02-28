Big setback to Congress: Ex-Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh resigns from Cabinet

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday resigned from the CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state cabinet. His resignation comes after Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state amid brewing disillusionment over CM Sukhu's leadership.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Harsh Mahajan won the Rajya Sabha elections. Singh said that in the coming days, he will have video consultations with his supporters and advisors to decide about the future course of action.

He said that the Congress government in the state was formed with everyone's contribution but the MLAs were ignored. "For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh...But the kind of system prevailing in the government in last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that."

He further said that he has briefed the party high command regarding the situation on ground and that they have to decide what the future course of action will be. The Congress high command, on the other hand, has dispatched senior leaders Bhupender Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the disgruntled MLAs.

"I have clearly said that I have briefed the party high command regarding the actual situation. Now, the ball is in the court of the party high command, they have to decide what the future course of action will be," Singh told reporters.

When asked if he would continue to stay with the Congress, Singh said that "I am there where I am. In the times to come, I will hold due discussions and deliberations with my people, supporters, and well-wishers. After due discussions, we will take the future course of action."

The cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls and Vikramaditya Singh's resignation have unfolded massive political drama in the hilly state, bringing to fore the rift between factions supporting CM Sukhu and state unit head Pratibha Singh.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania suspended 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, and adjourned the House. The MLAs and the Leader of Opposition were suspended due to misbehaviour and raising slogans in the House.

"We are apprehensive that Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania might suspend the BJP MLAs so that the budget can be passed in the Vidhan Sabha," Thakur told reporters earlier in the morning. He also demanded Chief Minister Sukhu's resignation, while noting that the Rajya Sabha made it crystal clear that the Congress government was in minority.

Commenting on the ongoing political scenario in the hilly state, BJP's winning Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan said that the BJP will form the government in Himachal Pradesh.

"Congress government is toppling. So such attempts are being made- to suspend them. These are delay tactics and are followed in every Vidhan Sabha... Congress has dismantled from here. All the attempts they make now will fail. BJP will form the government here... Nine MLAs (who cross-voted) are in my support," he said.