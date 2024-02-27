BJP calls for Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu's resignation after Congress loses Rajya Sabha seat despite majority

Despite holding a clear majority in the state assembly, the Congress party faced a setback in the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. In response to the defeat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for the resignation of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"We are rightly saying that looking at this victory, the Himachal Pradesh CM should resign from his position...The MLAs have left him just within a year," said Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan on the victory, expressing surprise at the outcome given the Congress's significant majority in the state assembly.

Harsh Mahajan, the BJP candidate, secured victory in the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections, triumphing over the ruling Congress candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Jairam Thakur, the former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, attributed the success in the Rajya Sabha elections to the efforts of Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

"I congratulate PM Modi because here, in Himachal Pradesh, where we are not in power, the BJP has won one Rajya Sabha seat and the credit goes to JP Nadda and Amit Shah," he said.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh, extended his congratulations to Harsh Mahajan for winning the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

“I congratulate Harsh Mahajan (BJP candidate). He has won,” he said.

“I want to thank the entire top leadership of the Congress, the Congress president and the former Congress president, Sonia Gandhi for having reposed faith in me for the fourth time. Secondly, I would like to thank each and every MLA, and office bearers of the Congress Party who tried their best," he added.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleged in the evening that six of his MLAs were taken away by the CRPF and the Haryana police.

Six Congress MLAs and three independents left for Himachal Pradesh from Haryana after the results were declared. The Congress, with 40 MLAs in the 68-strong Himachal Pradesh Assembly and the support of three independent MLAs, should have comfortably won the Rajya Sabha seat had its MLAs not cross-voted. The BJP, with just 25 MLAs, secured victory in the lone Rajya Sabha seat.