Big trouble for Congress leader and ex-cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin: ED issues summons in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned cricketer-turned-politician Mohammed Azharuddin in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to his tenure as president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

As reported by PTI, sources indicate that the Congress leader has requested additional time to appear before the agency.

The probe, part of a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, follows alleged financial irregularities within the HCA, which were first flagged during searches conducted by the ED in November last year. The investigation stems from three FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), accusing HCA officials of misappropriating Rs 20 crore, according to PTI.

Azharuddin's term as HCA president, which began in 2019 and concluded in 2023 with Justice (Retd.) L. Nageswara Rao's appointment, was marred by internal conflicts within the HCA Apex Council and multiple legal battles. Despite these challenges, Azharuddin had sought a second term, vowing to root out entrenched corruption within the association.