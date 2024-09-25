Telegram to share user data with law enforcement in crackdown on illegal activities

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has announced significant changes to the messaging platform's policies, including the sharing of user information with law enforcement agencies when illegal activities are suspected. This move follows Durov's arrest in France last month on charges related to Telegram's alleged lack of cooperation with investigations into illicit content.

New Terms of Service and Search Restrictions

Telegram has updated its terms of service to reflect these changes, most notably by blocking users from searching for illegal goods or content using the platform's search function. If users persist in accessing or sharing such content, Telegram will provide their phone numbers and IP addresses to authorities if legally required.

Durov emphasised that Telegram's search feature is intended for finding friends and discovering news, not for engaging in illicit activities.

"Telegram's search function is intended to help users find friends or discover news, not for locating or promoting illegal activities."

Telegram is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent the discovery of problematic content, such as drugs, scams, and child abuse material, through its search bar.

"To support this shift, the platform is also using artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure that problematic content, such as drugs, scams, or child abuse images, cannot be found through its search bar."

For most users who engage in legal activities on Telegram, these changes will have minimal impact. However, those involved in illegal activities now face greater scrutiny and potential consequences, including the sharing of their personal information with law enforcement.

Durov's Arrest and Telegram's Response

Durov's arrest in France stemmed from allegations that Telegram was not adequately cooperating with authorities regarding illegal content shared on the platform. French authorities accused Telegram of complicity in allowing illicit content distribution and unauthorised use of encryption methods.

Despite paying a €5 million bond for his release and remaining under judicial supervision in France, Durov continues to lead Telegram and implement measures to address concerns about illegal activity on the platform. These changes signal a shift in Telegram's approach to content moderation and law enforcement cooperation, aiming to strike a balance between user privacy and platform safety.