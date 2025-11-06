Bihar assembly elections 2025: Recordbreaking voter turnout? Here's what early trends indicate

Voters in Bihar turned out in significant numbers for the first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday, with polling data from the Election Commission indicating a 53.77% turnout by 3 pm. Voting began at 7 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts and is scheduled to continue until 5 pm. This early turnout rate signals strong participation and may reflect a growing interest in the state's electoral process.

The 2020 Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 55.81% in these same constituencies. If the current pace continues throughout the day, this phase has the potential to exceed previous records. More than 40,000 polling stations have been set up to accommodate the large number of voters.

By 3 pm, Begusarai district reported the highest polling percentage at 59.82%, while Patna posted the lowest at 48.69%. Other districts, such as Begusarai and Lakhisarai, also reported turnout percentages above 46%. These figures highlight regional variations in voter engagement during this phase.

In total, over 3.75 crore voters are eligible to cast ballots in this phase, deciding the fate of 1,314 candidates. Key figures in this election include Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader from the opposition INDIA bloc, and Samrat Choudhary of the BJP, who currently serves as deputy chief minister.

The Election Commission's data shows a steady increase in turnout as the day progressed. At 9 am, the average turnout was 13.13%, rising to 27.65% by 11 am, reaching 42.31% at 1 pm, and 53.77% at 3 pm. This upward trend suggests sustained voter activity throughout the morning hours.

Polling in the first phase covers major districts, including Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, and Vaishali. Several of these regions reported turnout figures around or above the overall average, further confirming widespread participation.

The second phase of Bihar's Assembly elections is scheduled for 11 November, covering 122 constituencies in 20 districts. Counting of votes will take place on 14 November. The contest is primarily between the NDA, led by the BJP, and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), headed by the RJD.

As the first phase continues, the high turnout figures point to a population actively engaged in deciding the state's future leadership. The coming phases will determine whether recent trends in increased voter participation continue across Bihar.