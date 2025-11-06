Bihar assembly elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan, Samrat Chaudhary — Top contendors for CM post in NDA vs INDIA face-off

Bihar is witnessing a closely contested Assembly Election in 2025 with key figures, including incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mahagathbandhan candidate Tejashwi Yadav, and leaders from the BJP, competing for the state's top post. Nitish Kumar, recognised as the longest-serving Chief Minister, has frequently shifted political alliances, earning him the nickname 'Paltu Ram' among some leaders. As the state's political landscape remains dynamic, voter preferences and alliance strategies are under intense scrutiny this election season.

Polling began on 6 November with high voter turnout across the state. The Election Commission reported 10.72 lakh new electors and 7.78 lakh voters between 18-19 years, indicating a significant youth presence. In this phase, 122 women candidates are also in the fray, reflecting increasing gender diversity in Bihar’s political arena.

Nitish Kumar leads the Janata Dal (United) and has held the Chief Minister position since 2005, apart from a brief interruption. His reputation as 'Sushasan Babu' for governance contrasts with his image among rivals, some of whom refer to him as 'Paltu Ram' due to his shifting alliances. In 2024, Kumar returned to the NDA after previously joining the Mahagathbandhan, highlighting his central role in state politics.

Tejashwi Yadav, leading the Mahagathbandhan as its Chief Ministerial candidate, aims to reclaim power for the alliance. Born to former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, Tejashwi brings both political legacy and youth appeal. He previously served as Deputy Chief Minister when Nitish Kumar allied with the RJD and Congress in 2022.

Opinion polls leading up to the election have shown mixed outcomes. A survey released on 1 November indicated that 33% of respondents want the BJP to announce its own Chief Minister candidate, while only 24% expressed satisfaction with Nitish Kumar's performance. Another survey suggested that 34.7% expect a Mahagathbandhan victory, with 34.4% predicting an NDA win, presenting a virtual tie between the two alliances.

Other contenders include Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), currently Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, and BJP's Samrat Chaudhary, who serves as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister. A C-Voter survey in late September showed 9.5% support for Chirag Paswan and 6.8% for Samrat Chaudhary as preferred Chief Minister candidates.

Within the NDA, the Janata Dal (United) is contesting 57 seats, BJP 48, and LJP (Ram Vilas) 14. In the Mahagathbandhan, the RJD is contesting 73 seats, Congress 24, and CPI(ML) 14. Friendly fights for a few seats are reported among alliance partners, while the Jan Suraj Party has fielded 119 candidates in the first phase.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary described Nitish Kumar’s leadership by stating, "Nitish Kumar ji is our 'mukhiya'." As the election progresses, the focus remains on which alliance and candidate will secure the mandate to lead Bihar.