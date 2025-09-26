Bihar elections 2025: BJP may drop over 15 sitting MLAs, likely to field candidates in 103 seats

After a marathon two-day meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised a list of prospective candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The process signals a significant reshuffle, with over 15 current MLAs likely to lose their tickets, sources told India Today.

The party has evaluated sitting members on loyalty, performance, and capacity to win, aiming to field a strong line-up for the 243-seat assembly scheduled to go to polls in October or November.

BJP's candidate review focused on district-wise evaluation, with district presidents presenting the strongest aspirants. In some seats, up to ten names were discussed, but on average, 5 to 7 names came from each assembly seat. This approach, based on local feedback, is designed to maximise the party's chances in each constituency.

The committee’s discussions suggest that loyalty during the 2024 NDA trust vote and active engagement in party affairs played a role in the assessment. The party is also considering dropping MLAs who are over 70, inactive, or who narrowly won in 2020.

Family ticket transfers are unlikely, as leadership aims to prioritise candidates with independent credibility and grassroots appeal.

Winnability remains the top criterion for selection. Though the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement is yet to be officially announced, BJP is expected to field candidates in about 103 seats, striving to match or surpass its current tally of 80 MLAs, making the selection process especially competitive.

Organisational preparedness was a key focus, including booth-level strength, local concerns, and anti-incumbency trends. The party seeks to field the most credible and accepted candidates in each segment.

The district-wise review model was implemented after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. He instructed state leaders to keep the selection process transparent and send a shortened list of strong contenders to the central leadership. Only key district leaders participated, with direct lobbying by hopeful candidates prohibited.

This approach ensures that each potential candidate is evaluated on local support and acceptability, marking a shift towards a more data-driven and transparent process within the BJP’s Bihar unit.