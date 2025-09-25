BJP readies for big battles, names poll chiefs for Bihar, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav as in-charges for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal, respectively. Both ministers are seasoned poll managers and key leaders from the OBC community, adding significant political weight to the party's strategy.

Pradhan, who will handle the Bihar elections slated for November, is a veteran of the state's political landscape, having previously been involved in the party's successful 2010 Bihar campaign. Yadav, who has extensive experience overseeing electoral battles in Bihar and Gujarat, will lead the charge in West Bengal, where the BJP is looking to challenge Mamata Banerjee's 15-year hold on power.

In addition to Pradhan and Yadav, the BJP has appointed Baijayant 'Jay' Panda, one of the party's vice-presidents, as the in-charge for Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is a junior partner to the AIADMK. The state elections in Tamil Nadu are expected to take place in March-April 2026.

The party has also named key co-incharges for these elections. Union Minister CR Paatil, who heads the BJP's Gujarat unit, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, both experienced election strategists, will assist Pradhan in Bihar. Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, a Bengali, will be the co-incharge for West Bengal, while Union minister Murlidhar Mohol has been appointed co-incharge for Tamil Nadu.

The strategic appointments reflect the BJP's focus on leveraging regional and caste dynamics in key states. For instance, Pradhan and Yadav are prominent OBC faces within the party, a community that plays a crucial role in the politics of Bihar. This demographic, along with the extremely backward classes and Scheduled Castes, is seen as holding the balance of power in the state.

Pradhan's immediate task will be to manage the seat-sharing negotiations with Bihar's ruling ally, Janata Dal (United), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Both parties are expected to contest roughly equal seats, though smaller allies such as Chirag Paswan and Jitam Ram Manjhi have expressed their demands for more representation.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is focused on strengthening its alliance with the AIADMK to challenge the ruling DMK. Panda, who was the party's in-charge for the Delhi polls this year—where the BJP returned to power after over 25 years—will play a key role in organizing and rallying support for the party’s alliance.

As the BJP gears up for these crucial state elections, the party is not just looking to retain power in Bihar with JD(U.) but also to make a dent in Bengal, where it has emerged as the primary opposition to Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.

The elections in Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu are scheduled between late 2025 and early 2026. Along with these states, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will also hold Assembly polls next year.

In the last Assembly elections, the Bihar polls in 2020 saw the BJP and JD(U) alliance securing a majority, with Nitish Kumar continuing as the Chief Minister. In West Bengal (2021), Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress triumphed, winning a third consecutive term despite a strong challenge from the BJP. In Tamil Nadu (2021), the DMK led by MK Stalin won decisively, ending the AIADMK's decade-long rule, and Stalin became the Chief Minister.