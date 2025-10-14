Bihar elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 71 candidates; Samrat Chaudhary to contest from Tarapur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, naming several senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who will contest from the Tarapur constituency. The Tarapur seat, located in Munger district, was previously won by JD(U)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh in the 2021 bypolls.

The list, released by the party's central election committee, also includes Bihar Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources Renu Devi, who will contest from Bettiah. Gayatri Devi will contest from Parihar, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu from Chhatapur, and Dr Prem Kumar from Gaya Town.

Senior BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav has been fielded from Danapur, while Prem Kumar will contest from Gaya. Former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad will fight from Katihar, Alok Ranjan Jha from Saharsa, and Mangal Pandey from Siwan.

The BJP has retained the Hisua seat, re-nominating Anil Kumar as its candidate. In a notable change, senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been dropped, with Ratnesh Kushwaha replacing him as the party’s candidate from Patna Sahib.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — with counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

