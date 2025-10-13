Bihar elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav to contest from Mahua seat, to declare candidates soon

Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar minister and the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, will contest from the Mahua assembly constituency in Bihar as Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JSJD) candidate. He is set to file his nomination from the constituency on October 16.

Speaking to the media, he said that he will declare his candidates soon. He founded JSJD after he was disowned by the Yadav family and expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over a Facebook post. The election symbol of the party is a blackboard, reflecting the emphasis on education and social reform.

Advertisement

He said: “I will declare my candidates the day after tomorrow. Parso jordaar ailaan hoga [Big announcements will be made the day after tomorrow].”

Addressing speculation over who would be the next CM of Bihar, Yadav said: "Whoever will be Bihar's CM will be decided by the people."

Furthermore, he added that he would consult his spiritual guide in Vrindavan before officially submitting his nomination. Tej Pratap also said that his focus is to upgrade Mahua into a full-fledged district.

"We have already established a medical college here; now we aim to upgrade Mahua into a full-fledged district."

In a previous interview with India Today TV, Yadav shared his plans to contest from the constituency. He said that he would contest as an independent candidate if he did not get a ticket from the RJD. In 2020, he contested from Hasanpur and won.

Advertisement

“The people of Mahua only want me to contest from here. They are saying that if anyone else from the RJD is fielded here, they will not vote for him. If the party (RJD) gives me a ticket, I will contest for the RJD. If it doesn’t, I will contest as an Independent candidate, but will fight from Mahua only. It is my land of action,” Tej Pratap said in the interview.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s political career saw a major twist in May 2025 when his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, expelled him from the RJD for six years. The decision came after a controversial social media post in which Tej Pratap referred to a woman named Anushka as his girlfriend, drawing criticism for what was termed “irresponsible behaviour.”

Advertisement

Bihar assembly elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.