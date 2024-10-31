Bihar gets another party: After Prashant Kishor, ex-Nitish aide RCP Singh launches 'Aap Saabki Aawaz'

Former Union Minister RCP Singh launched his new political party Aap Saabki Aawaz on Thursday, marking his departure from JD(U) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Singh announced the party on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, aligning with the cultural significance of Patel among Kurmis, a community he shares with Kumar. Singh, who has criticised Bihar's prohibition laws and deteriorating public education, aims to field candidates in 140 of 243 assembly seats in the next election.

Hailing from the same Nalanda district as the Bihar chief minister, Singh was an Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, and on central deputation, Singh first connected with Nitish Kumar when the latter was Railway Minister.

Impressed with his administration, Kumar appointed Singh as his principal secretary in Bihar, and Singh later entered politics with JD(U), serving two Rajya Sabha terms. However, after joining the Modi Cabinet in 2021, Kumar suspected Singh of plotting against him, leading to Singh's resignation as JD(U) National President. Singh was also denied a third Rajya Sabha term. He later joined the BJP, a significant JD(U) ally.

The development comes nearly a month after Prashant Kishor launched his party, Jan Suraj, and announced that it will contest all seats in the next assembly polls in 2025. Jan Suraj will also contest bypolls to assembly seats scheduled for next month.

(With inputs from PTI)