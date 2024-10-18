Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 37 as authorities crack down on illicit liquor

The death toll from the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar’s Siwan and Saran districts has climbed to 37, officials confirmed on Friday.

In Siwan alone, the fatalities have risen to 28, while in Saran, the number of deaths has reached nine. Just a day earlier, Siwan reported 20 deaths, and Saran had five. More than a dozen individuals who consumed the tainted alcohol are currently receiving treatment at Siwan Sadar Hospital and Patna Medical College.

Additionally, authorities are investigating two suspected cases of illicit liquor-related deaths in Gopalganj district.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level review meeting with officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department on Thursday evening. An investigation, led by an officer of Additional Director General rank, has also been ordered to delve into the tragedy. During the meeting, the Chief Minister urged the administration to strictly enforce the state’s liquor ban. "The liquor law must be implemented fully. We urge people to avoid consuming alcohol," he said.

Law enforcement has made significant arrests in connection with the case. Siwan police have detained 10 individuals, while Saran police have arrested 37 suspects. A senior police officer from Siwan told The Indian Express, "This follows a similar pattern to the 2022 hooch cases in Saran and Siwan. Illegally produced country-made liquor, typically packaged in pouches, is smuggled in from neighboring Uttar Pradesh and distributed across Siwan, Saran, and Gopalganj. All these deaths seem linked to the same batch of liquor."

The 2022 hooch tragedy claimed 73 lives in the same districts, underscoring the recurring nature of these fatal incidents. Over the past four days, police in Siwan and Saran have seized more than 2,000 liters of illicit liquor.

Most of the victims are believed to be daily wage laborers or street vendors. Since the imposition of prohibition in 2016, more than 350 people have lost their lives to the consumption of spurious liquor across Bihar, with the majority of deaths occurring in northern districts such as East Champaran, West Champaran, Saran, Siwan, and Gopalganj.